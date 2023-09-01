Prediction on game Win Arsenal Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 3, in the match of the fourth round of the championship of England, London's Arsenal and Manchester United will play.

Arsenal

The new season for the “Gunners” started not as impressive as the last one. Despite this, the vice-champion of the country is still showing good results.

Based on the results of three rounds, the team scored 7 points and takes a place in the top five of the standings. The team has not yet had defeats, although all the victories of the “Gunners” in the new season were not confident, but rather “stretched”.

Interestingly, Arsenal met with Manchester United in a test match in the summer and then the victory of the Red Devils was recorded with a score of 2:0.

Manchester United

The Red Devils already have one defeat in three matches in the new season. In the second round, they unexpectedly lost on the road to Tottenham. The remaining two matches ended in victory for Manchester United.

After three rounds, the team from Manchester is eighth in the standings and is three points behind leaders Manchester City. The situation does not look dire so far, but the first rounds showed that Manchester United has enough problems, especially in games with teams claiming medals.

It is possible that Manchester United will have great difficulties in the fight for a place in the top four.

Interesting Facts

Manchester United have won 6 of their last 7 matches while Arsenal have scored over 2.5 goals in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Forecast

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal is the clear favorite and should take revenge for the defeat in the summer test match. I will bet on the victory of the home team with a coefficient of 1.83.