RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023

Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023

Arsenal Arsenal
Premier League England 03 sep 2023, 11:30 Arsenal - Manchester United
-
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Manchester United Manchester United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On August 3, in the match of the fourth round of the championship of England, London's Arsenal and Manchester United will play.

Arsenal

The new season for the “Gunners” started not as impressive as the last one. Despite this, the vice-champion of the country is still showing good results.

Based on the results of three rounds, the team scored 7 points and takes a place in the top five of the standings. The team has not yet had defeats, although all the victories of the “Gunners” in the new season were not confident, but rather “stretched”.

Interestingly, Arsenal met with Manchester United in a test match in the summer and then the victory of the Red Devils was recorded with a score of 2:0.

Manchester United

The Red Devils already have one defeat in three matches in the new season. In the second round, they unexpectedly lost on the road to Tottenham. The remaining two matches ended in victory for Manchester United.

After three rounds, the team from Manchester is eighth in the standings and is three points behind leaders Manchester City. The situation does not look dire so far, but the first rounds showed that Manchester United has enough problems, especially in games with teams claiming medals.

It is possible that Manchester United will have great difficulties in the fight for a place in the top four.

Interesting Facts

Manchester United have won 6 of their last 7 matches while Arsenal have scored over 2.5 goals in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Forecast

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal is the clear favorite and should take revenge for the defeat in the summer test match. I will bet on the victory of the home team with a coefficient of 1.83.

Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.89 Verona Recommended Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Cadiz Odds: 2.16 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 FC Heidenheim Bet now MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.96 AC Milan Recommended BetWinner
Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Luton Odds: 1.92 West Ham Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:23 Haaland called the most important thing in the world Football news Today, 02:48 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Yesterday, 17:56 UEFA Conference League Group Stage Participants Revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:04 All participants in the UEFA Europa League group stage have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 16:36 Liverpool can sell Salah for 175 million euros Football news Yesterday, 15:30 England squad named squad for matches with Ukraine and Scotland Football news Yesterday, 15:00 Messi, Di Maria and Lautaro called up to Argentina squad for upcoming matches Football news Yesterday, 14:30 French national team named squad for the games with Ireland and Germany Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Manchester United close to signing Spain defender Football news Yesterday, 13:33 Real Madrid's 100 millionth newcomer Bellingham wins first accolade at the club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Tottenham 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest 2 September 2023