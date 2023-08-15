Prediction on game Win Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.87 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 18, City Ground (Nottingham) will host the match of the 2nd round of the English Premier League, in which Nottingham Forest will compete with Sheffield United. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Nottingham Forest



The club, even having a legendary history, spent the first decades of the current century no higher than the Championship. It goes without saying that it got out into the Premier League de facto by chance and, just unexpectedly, through a successfully held play-offs. Moreover, Steve Cooper had enough coaching skills to cope with the wave of newcomers and take with his wards the so-called “saving” 16th place. By the way, now the management is in conflict with many players who came in 2022, arguing about bonus payments. Still, one should not “inflate” the financial problems – it was not in vain that they found 17 million for promising Elanga from Manchester United and experienced Wood, as well as more than 8 million for Turner, in the summer. As a result, there happened a good fight with Arsenal – the team conceded twice at first, but ended up with a decent 2-1 score.

Sheffield United



The team, being under the rule of Wilder, completed its rapid rise from the “mire” of the semi-amateur divisions to the Premier League for the first time in 13 years in 2018. Still, then “the Blades” “deflated” after a good first year in the elite division and Chris was fired. The new rise of the famous club is linked to the personality of the current manager, Heckingbottom. Paul came in the last but one autumn and immediately lifted his wards to the top 6. Then, it was not possible to go through the play-offs. Still, the team added in the game later and the representatives of Sheffield were able to “climb” to the 2nd place in 2022/2023 – only unattainable Burnley was higher. The only embarrassing thing is that the leading players, Ndiaye and Berge, were sold in the summer and loaned Doyle and McAtee returned to Manchester City. There are many newcomers by name, but it remains to see what they will show. For instance, it was not possible to “grab” the points in the home battle against Crystal Palace – 0-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs played in the Championship in 2021/2022. Speaking about the regular season, there were a couple of draws, and they exchanged the away victories with the same 2-1 score in the play-offs, but Nottingham Forest proved to be more successful in the penalty shoot-out.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe in a more experienced team that will play at the home arena. Let’s agree and bet on the victory of “the Foresters” (odd: 1.87).

