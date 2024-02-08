Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The concluding match of the Premier League matchday on Saturday, February 10th, will be the encounter between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to commence at 18:30 Central European Time.

Nottingham Forest

"The Tricky Trees" currently find themselves in a struggle to maintain their status in the Premier League. They have accrued 21 points from 23 matches thus far. Nottingham Forest cannot boast of consistency presently; in their last five fixtures, they managed a solitary victory (in the English Cup), drew twice, and suffered two defeats. In their most recent outing, they triumphed over Bristol City 2-1 in a penalty shootout, thus advancing to the next round of the tournament.

Newcastle

"The Magpies" are striving to assert themselves in the race for European qualification in the upcoming season. Presently occupying the ninth position in the Premier League, they have amassed 33 points from 23 matches. Their deficit from the European qualification zone is merely three points. In recent matches, they have clinched victory thrice, drawn once, and succumbed to defeat once. In their latest encounter, Newcastle engaged in a thrilling battle against Luton, resulting in a 4-4 draw.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

This marks the second meeting between these sides this season. In the initial encounter, Nottingham emerged victorious away with a scoreline of 3-1. Overall, in their last five matches, Nottingham has prevailed three times, while Newcastle has triumphed twice.

"The Magpies" have scored at least two goals in six consecutive matches.

Nottingham demonstrates moderate performance at their home stadium, garnering 12 points from 11 matches. Newcastle, on the other hand, has accumulated only eight points from away fixtures.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle prediction

In my estimation, this match promises to be quite challenging for both sides. I harbor considerable doubt regarding a high-scoring affair; thus, I will opt for a total of under three goals at odds of 1.66.