Shamrock Rovers vs St. Patrick's prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

On Friday, February 9th, Ireland will host the country's Super Cup match. The title will be contested by Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's. The game will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Shamrock Rovers

The team holds the current championship title of Ireland. Additionally, Shamrock Rovers boast the most decorated record in their country. They have clinched the championship title 21 times and won the Irish Cup on 25 occasions. In their last five matches, Shamrock Rovers secured four victories and played to a draw once.

St. Patrick's

St. Patrick's managed to claim victory in the Irish Cup in the previous season. In the final, they defeated Bohemians with a scoreline of 3:1. As for the championship, they secured the third position in the standings of the previous season.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In their last five head-to-head encounters, Shamrock Rovers secured four victories and played to a draw once.

Both teams will play in the first round of the Irish Premier Division next week. Shamrock Rovers will host Dundalk at home, while St. Patrick's will travel to face Galway United.

The last time Shamrock Rovers won the Irish Super Cup title was in 2022, while St. Patrick's last claimed the title in 2014.

Match prediction for Shamrock Rovers vs St. Patrick's

Both teams evidently aim to kick off the season with a victory and a title. However, in my opinion, Shamrock Rovers are the clear favorites for this game, so I will not take significant risks and will stick to my wager – a victory for the reigning champions of Ireland at odds of 1.77.