Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the seventh round of the English Premier League, Nottingham Forest will host Brentford. The guests are now in a bad patch, because they have not won in four matches in a row.

Nottingham Forest

This team, after six matches played in the new season, is in 12th place in the standings. It is important to note that the team suffered all three defeats from top clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

If we take into account the fact that most of the Premier League participants are not top clubs, then the hosts have good prospects. Last season they finished 16th, but now they definitely have different challenges ahead of them.

Brentford

This team is trying to get used to the elite of English football, but it is succeeding with varying degrees of success. They are currently in 13th place in the table, having won only one of their last six matches. Interestingly, the beginning of the season showed great promise for the guests, but now they are performing at the level of relegation candidates.

Frankly, all the problems of Brentford were shown by the home defeat to Everton.

Match prediction

The last three games involving Nottingham took place with 3 or more goals scored. Interestingly, Nottingham Forest have not beaten Brentford in their last four meetings.

Overall, both teams have big problems both offensively and defensively. Despite this, there are many qualified footballers there who can take over the game. I would bet on the outcome - both teams will score.