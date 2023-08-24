RU RU NG NG
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Serie A Italy 27 aug 2023, 14:45 SSC Napoli - Sassuolo
-
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Sassuolo Sassuolo
On August 27, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium (San Paolo) (Naples) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Serie A, in which Napoli will compete with Sassuolo. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Napoli


The club was able to repeat the achievements of legendary Maradona in the previous season, suddenly regaining the Scudetto. At the same time, the triumph was ensured, in many ways, by the powerful first circle of the Calcio. It is reasonable to mention that then there were a lot of alarming signals, from the sharpened war between the fans and the owner, to the immediate departure of Spalletti after the so-called “registration” of the title and the sale of a number of stars. On the other hand, De Laurentiis took not everyone who was interested. The millionaire called on the coaching position a mentor, who is not a stranger to Italian top football – Rudi Garcia. Moreover, “the Parthenopeans” started a new draw with a fairly confident result in terms of the score – they won the away match with a 3-1 result. Still, it is reasonable to mention that the team visited a newcomer, Frosinone, and also conceded from the penalty spot already in the 7th minute of the game. Fortunately, it answered by means of the goals, including the link Di Lorenzo (who assisted) – Osimhen (who scored) worked twice.

Sassuolo


The team has been performing at a high level for a long time. Still, it has already managed to break into European competitions. Even De Zerbi, limiting himself to taking and maintaining the 8th place, could not repeat that peak. Roberto, who left for Shakhtar (and then “shone” at English Brighton), was replaced by Alessio Dionisi, and the position is slowly, but surrendering with him. For instance, the previous draw of the Italian championship was completely finished by “the Black and Greens” in the 13th position in the final table. This time, Berardi was openly on strike, hoping to leave for Juventus, with which he had agreed on his personnel long ago. Domenico did not play in the opening round of the current season and, playing without him at the home arena, “the Neroverdi” lost with a 0-2 score to Atalanta.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Sassuolo has won only 1 of 16 previous matches. Moreover, Napoli has a winning streak of 3 head-to-head games in a row.

Predictions


Bookmakers are not waiting for the real fight in Naples. The hosts will win with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.87).

