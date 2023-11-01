Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The sixth round of the Indian Super League will feature a match between Mumbai City and Punjab. The encounter will take place at Patil Stadium on November 2. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 CET.

Mumbai City

Mumbai City was founded in just 2014 as one of the eight franchises of the newly formed league. The team boasts one league title in the 2020/21 season, as well as having players such as Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan in the sunset of their careers. By the way, the club is owned by City Football Group Corporation, who also own Manchester City.

Mumbai City entered the new season hard. Two wins and two draws in the starting four matches allow them to occupy the fifth place in the standings.

Punjab

The team is spending its first season in the elite of Indian soccer. Before that, the club was consistently one of the leaders of the First Division. The team was there for a long time on the leading roles until last season did not win the race leaders and did not achieve the right to play in the Super League.

Punjab haven't won yet this season and are in the penultimate place with two points.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Mumbai have won only twice in their last eight games.

Punjab's last away win dates back to March this year.

The teams have never met each other.

Prediction

Undoubtedly in this duel will affect the class of the teams, which really differ greatly in the skill level of the players. My bet is a win for Mumbai with -1.5.