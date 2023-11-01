RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction
Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Yesterday, 21:00 Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles, Crypto.com-arena
Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers
Prediction on game W2(+5)
Odds: 1.87

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The NBA regular season will feature a matchup between two teams from Los Angeles, the Lakers and the Clippers. The meeting will take place at Crypto.com Arena on the night of November 2. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 CET.

Los Angeles Lakers

The club was founded back in 1946 in Detroit. The team moved to Los Angeles in the late 50s of the last century and since then has been under its current name.

The Lakers, along with Boston, are the most decorated teams in the league (both have 17 titles), and their last title was won relatively recently, in 2020.

The Lakers have had an average start to the new season. The team defeated Phoenix and Orlando, but lost to Denver and Sacramento. The Lakers have two NBA superstars in their lineup, the legendary LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles Clippers

The club was founded in 1970 in Buffalo, and moved to Los Angeles only in 1984. The Clippers are not close to boasting such a history as their neighbors from the Lakers. The team only in the early 2010s began to consistently make it to the playoffs, where the stars were not in the sky.

In the new season, the Clippers beat Portland and lost to Utah, and then overlooked San Antonio (123-83) and dealt with Orlando. In the lineup we can note Kawai Leonard and Russell Westbrook, who moved just from the Lakers this year.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Three of the four games of the Lakers this season ended with a difference of no more than 5 points.
  • In the new season, the Clippers score at least 118 points per game.
  • The Clippers have won the last 11 games in the NBA.

Prediction

Despite the crushing series of defeats in head-to-head matchups, the Lakers are definitely not considered an underdog. However, their neighbors look more confident, on the success of which bookmakers give excellent odds. I bet on a win for the Clippers with +5.

Prediction on game W2(+5)
Odds: 1.87

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC prediction Super League India Today, 10:30 Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Mumbai City FC Odds: 1.89 Punjab FC Recommended MelBet
Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction Coppa Italia Today, 13:00 Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.65 Spezia Bet now 1xBet
Torino vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia Today, 16:00 Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Torino Odds: 1.85 Frosinone Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 New York Rangers Odds: 1.52 Carolina Hurricanes Recommended MelBet
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction NHL Today, 18:30 Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Boston Bruins Odds: 1.58 Toronto Maple Leafs Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:00 Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United made their worst start since 1930 Football news Today, 03:30 Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 Messi named his main goals in his career Football news Today, 02:30 Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published Football news Today, 02:09 Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023