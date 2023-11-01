Los Angeles Lakers - Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023

Prediction on game W2(+5) Odds: 1.87 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The NBA regular season will feature a matchup between two teams from Los Angeles, the Lakers and the Clippers. The meeting will take place at Crypto.com Arena on the night of November 2. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 CET.

Los Angeles Lakers

The club was founded back in 1946 in Detroit. The team moved to Los Angeles in the late 50s of the last century and since then has been under its current name.

The Lakers, along with Boston, are the most decorated teams in the league (both have 17 titles), and their last title was won relatively recently, in 2020.

The Lakers have had an average start to the new season. The team defeated Phoenix and Orlando, but lost to Denver and Sacramento. The Lakers have two NBA superstars in their lineup, the legendary LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles Clippers

The club was founded in 1970 in Buffalo, and moved to Los Angeles only in 1984. The Clippers are not close to boasting such a history as their neighbors from the Lakers. The team only in the early 2010s began to consistently make it to the playoffs, where the stars were not in the sky.

In the new season, the Clippers beat Portland and lost to Utah, and then overlooked San Antonio (123-83) and dealt with Orlando. In the lineup we can note Kawai Leonard and Russell Westbrook, who moved just from the Lakers this year.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Three of the four games of the Lakers this season ended with a difference of no more than 5 points.

In the new season, the Clippers score at least 118 points per game.

The Clippers have won the last 11 games in the NBA.

Prediction

Despite the crushing series of defeats in head-to-head matchups, the Lakers are definitely not considered an underdog. However, their neighbors look more confident, on the success of which bookmakers give excellent odds. I bet on a win for the Clippers with +5.