Milan vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

AC Milan vs Bologna prediction
AC Milan
Serie A Italy 27 jan 2024, 14:45 AC Milan - Bologna
Italy, Milano, San Siro
Bologna
The Saturday Serie A program will conclude with Milan facing Bologna, and the match forecast for these opponents can be found on the pages of our resource.

Milan

Milan lacks the stability this season that would enable them to contend for the championship. The team currently holds the third position in the league table, trailing the leader by 7 points. If Inter wins their postponed match, the gap from the top will increase to 9 points. In the last round, the "Rossoneri" secured a hard-fought away victory against Udinese with a score of 3-2, managing to score in the 87th minute and then again in injury time. This win marked the team's fourth consecutive victory in the league. Milan is also mindful of the Europa League, where they entered from the Champions League, finishing third in the group stage.

Bologna

Bologna has pleasantly surprised this season, transforming from a solid mid-table team into a contender for European competitions. The club recently found itself in the top four of Serie A but experienced a decline that many anticipated. The team has not won in the last three matches, collecting only one point during this period. In the last round, Bologna looked better than Cagliari away but managed to suffer a 1-2 defeat. The gap from the top four is only two points, allowing them to still vie for a place in the Champions League, although it seems more like a fantasy.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have a rich history of head-to-head clashes, although we only recall the match from the first round, where Milan secured an away victory with a 2-0 scoreline.

Milan – Bologna Prediction

On paper, the hosts are rightfully considered favorites in this encounter. Milan is higher in the league table, playing at home, and is in better form compared to the opponent. While Bologna has shown solidity this season, they are currently on a downward trend, making it challenging to withstand such a strong opponent. We find a wager on the clean victory of the home team to be a viable option here.

