Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023

Manchester City Manchester City
Premier League England 23 sep 2023, 10:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
In the sixth round of the English Championship, the current national champion Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will meet. The meeting will take place on September 23, 2023.

"Manchester City"

“City” are the only team in the Premier League that has not yet lost a single point.

In addition, the national champions scored the most and conceded the least. All this once again shows that today Manchester City simply does not have equal rivals in the championship.

The dominance of the home team continues in the English Championship for the fourth year in a row and it is still unclear which of the current giants will be able to compete with them.

"Nottingham Forest"

The guests managed to maintain their registration in their first season in the Premier League and started the second season well too. While the losses in the matches against Arsenal and Manchester United were predictable, the away victory over Chelsea came as a surprise to the fans.

Nottingham Forest are currently 12th in the league table with six points and overall their play looks very confident and organized.

Interesting facts and forecasts

Manchester City have won 17 of their last 19 matches, with City scoring at least two goals in their last three games.

The bookmakers' odds clearly prove that now no one doubts the City's victory in matches with such opponents. It will be a success for Nottingham Forest if they don't lose by a big margin. Taking into account the guests' defensive performance, I propose to bet on the outcome of the total less than 3.5 for odds of 1.83.

