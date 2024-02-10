RU RU NG NG
Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction
LaLiga Spain 11 feb 2024, 10:15 Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.53

In the 24th round of La Liga, RCD Mallorca will face Rayo Vallecano, and our specialists have prepared a comprehensive prediction for this event.

RCD Mallorca

The "Islanders" have displayed their trademark unexciting style of play this season, coupled with a scarcity of victories. Currently occupying the 17th position in La Liga, they hold a mere 3-point buffer from the relegation zone. In the last round, Mallorca suffered a comprehensive 0-4 defeat away to Athletic Bilbao, extending their winless streak to five matches, garnering only two points during this period. Part of this decline can be attributed to their involvement in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, where they played out a goalless draw at home against Real Sociedad in the first leg, with the return leg yet to come at the opponent's stronghold.

Rayo Vallecano

The "Giants" are undergoing a significant downturn, having garnered only one point from their last four matches. Positioned modestly in 14th place in La Liga, they maintain a 7-point gap from the relegation zone. In the previous round, Rayo Vallecano succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at home against Sevilla, despite outplaying their opponents and arguably not deserving the loss. It is imperative for the club to maintain their mid-table position without veering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg encounter, the teams battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Rayo Vallecano equalizing in the 90+12th minute thanks to a converted penalty by Falcao. Mallorca has only secured two home victories this season in La Liga, suffering an equal number of defeats, with 7 matches ending in draws. Rayo Vallecano's away performances have been inconsistent, with 4 wins, 4 losses, and 4 draws.

Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

We anticipate a match-up lacking in allure, especially considering the recent performances of both teams. Given the advantage of their home ground, Mallorca is deemed a slight favorite. We predict that the opponents will not produce an abundance of goals, thus we suggest placing a wager on under 2.5 goals.

