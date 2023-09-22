RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023
Liverpool Liverpool
Premier League England 24 sep 2023, 09:00 Liverpool - West Ham
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
West Ham West Ham
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.77

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the sixth round of the English Championship there will be a match between Liverpool and West Ham. The meeting will take place on September 24.

"Liverpool"

For the “Reds,” the new season started just fantastically and now they are in third place in the standings. Of course, Manchester City remains at the top of the table, which is unlikely to be stopped by anyone.

After five rounds, Liverpool scored 13 points and the same number of points from Arsenal and Tottenham, who were in fourth and second places in the standings, respectively.

In the last round, Wolverhampton tried to fight Liverpool, but ended up losing with a score of 1:3.

As for the loss of points, Liverpool played a draw in the first round against Chelsea and are now forced to catch up with the leader.

"West Ham"

The previous season for the Hammers turned out to be very diverse. They failed in the domestic arena and were even in the relegation zone, but then they rose a little, taking 14th place in the championship.

It is important to note that also last season, West Ham won the Conference League, which allowed the team to advance to the group stage of the Europa League.

In the new championship, the guests started with a draw with the modest Bournemouth, after which they won three victories in a row and joined the group of leaders. They lost to City in the last round, but that was predictable.

Match forecast

Both teams are in good form in the new season. Despite this, according to the bookmakers, the Hammers are the underdogs in this match, although they often take points from the favorites. I think that in this match there will be a total of less than 3.5 goals with a coefficient of 1.77.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.77

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Premiership Scotland Today, 07:30 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Livingston Odds: 1.8 Celtic Recommended MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.62 Verona Bet now MelBet
Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.78 Bochum Bet now MelBet
Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.715 Wolfsburg Recommended MelBet
Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.86 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 16:49 If Xavi wins La Liga or the Champions League this season, the contract will be automatically extende Football news Yesterday, 16:17 Ronaldo's double helped Al Nasr beat Firmino and Mahrez's team in Saudi Pro League Football news Yesterday, 15:36 De Ligt is increasingly unhappy with his playing time Football news Yesterday, 15:02 Man City leader will miss upcoming matches due to injury Football news Yesterday, 14:25 Xavi extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 13:52 The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving Football news Yesterday, 12:47 De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club Football news Yesterday, 12:09 Sancho continues to train separately and will miss the match against Burnley Football news Yesterday, 11:23 Araujo has recovered from his injury and can take part in the next La Liga match Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Messi may not play in the U.S. Open Cup final
Sport Predictions
Football Today Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Luton vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Brentford vs Everton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023