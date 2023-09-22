Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.77 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the sixth round of the English Championship there will be a match between Liverpool and West Ham. The meeting will take place on September 24.

"Liverpool"

For the “Reds,” the new season started just fantastically and now they are in third place in the standings. Of course, Manchester City remains at the top of the table, which is unlikely to be stopped by anyone.

After five rounds, Liverpool scored 13 points and the same number of points from Arsenal and Tottenham, who were in fourth and second places in the standings, respectively.

In the last round, Wolverhampton tried to fight Liverpool, but ended up losing with a score of 1:3.

As for the loss of points, Liverpool played a draw in the first round against Chelsea and are now forced to catch up with the leader.

"West Ham"

The previous season for the Hammers turned out to be very diverse. They failed in the domestic arena and were even in the relegation zone, but then they rose a little, taking 14th place in the championship.

It is important to note that also last season, West Ham won the Conference League, which allowed the team to advance to the group stage of the Europa League.

In the new championship, the guests started with a draw with the modest Bournemouth, after which they won three victories in a row and joined the group of leaders. They lost to City in the last round, but that was predictable.

Match forecast

Both teams are in good form in the new season. Despite this, according to the bookmakers, the Hammers are the underdogs in this match, although they often take points from the favorites. I think that in this match there will be a total of less than 3.5 goals with a coefficient of 1.77.