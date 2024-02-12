RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Leipzig vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024 by Miguel Solomons

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City prediction
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
Champions League 13 feb 2024, 15:00 FC Copenhagen - Manchester City
-
- : -
International, Copenhagen, Parken
Manchester City Manchester City
Review Н2Н Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Manchester City
Odds: 1.24

The premier European football tournament is set to resume. On Tuesday, February 13th, the first matches of the Champions League round of 16 will take place. Manchester City will travel to Copenhagen for an away fixture, scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Copenhagen

The Danish side emerged from an incredible Group A to advance to the knockout stages. Amongst the quartet including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Galatasaray, Copenhagen secured the second spot and progressed to the round of 16. The Danish Superliga is yet to commence its season, slated to begin on February 18th. However, in their previous five matches, Copenhagen clinched three victories and suffered two defeats.

Manchester City

The English outfit had a more straightforward group stage. They amassed a perfect tally of 18 points in a group featuring RB Leipzig, Young Boys, and Red Star Belgrade. Domestically, the "Cityzens" sit in second place in the Premier League with 52 points from 23 matches. In their previous five fixtures, City neither lost nor drew, claiming victory in all five encounters.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The two sides have met four times previously, with Manchester City securing two victories and two draws.
  • Copenhagen has scored in eight consecutive matches, while Manchester City boasts an even more impressive streak of 13 games with at least one goal.
  • During the group stage, Copenhagen netted eight goals and conceded eight, whereas Manchester City found the net 18 times while conceding on seven occasions.

Leipzig vs Real Madrid Prediction

Manchester City is currently in remarkable form. As reigning Champions League winners, they enter this fixture not only as favorites but also as frontrunners for the entire competition. Guardiola's side will undoubtedly aim to kick off the knockout stages with a convincing victory. Therefore, my wager will be on precisely that – a City triumph at odds of 1.24.

