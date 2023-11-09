Lecce vs Milan prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Lecce vs AC Milan prediction
Lecce Lecce
Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Lecce - AC Milan
LIVE - 45 : 00 + 2'
0 : 2
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare
AC Milan AC Milan
28’
Olivier Giroud
35’
Tijani Reijnders
Review Odds Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win AC Milan
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the framework of the 12th round of the Italian Serie A there will be a match between Lecce and Milan. The meeting will take place at the Stadio via del Mare on Saturday, November 11. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 CET.

Lecce

Many called Lecce a relegation contender before the start of the season, but they surprised everyone and started the new campaign quite successfully.

However, after a great start, when the team managed to stay in the European Cup zone for 6–7 rounds, Lecce gradually began to lose ground. The game that brought results at the start of the season has gone somewhere.

After 11 rounds, Lecce is on the 13th position, at the same distance from the European Cup and the relegation zone.

Milan

Milan gained a good momentum in the previous matches and even managed to catch up with Inter in the table, but everything was overturned by a failed match with Juventus, after which a series of failures began. Milan shared points with Napoli and failed on their field in the match with Udinese. These results dropped the Rossoneri to third place, and the team is already 6 points behind the leading Inter.

In the middle of the week, Milan defeated French PSG at San Siro in a tough match of the UEFA Champions League group stage. This victory should give an impetus for the results to improve on the domestic scene as well.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Lecce cannot win in seven matches in a row.
  • Milan have conceded in five matches in a row.
  • Lecce has not beaten Milan since 2006.

Prediction

The guests will arrive in a good mood after the victory over the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League. And in general, it's time for Milan to get out of this crisis. I think Lecce will not be able to prevent the Red-Blacks from achieving success.

Sport Predictions
