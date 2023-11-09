Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid will compete with Valencia as part of the 13th round of the Spanish La Liga. The match will take place at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, November 11, and will start at 21:00 CET.

Real Madrid


Real Madrid, being under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, looks like an extremely stable team in the current season. The team’s performance may not always correspond to the level of the footballers, but “Los Merengues” make a necessary result. The only negative event was the defeat in the derby against Atlético, after which Real was better than Girona in the championship and Napoli in the Champions League. The higher mentioned matches were followed by the defeat of Osasuna and a draw in the battle against Sevilla at the inner arena, as well as an away victory over Braga in the European tournament.

Real also has taken a victory in El Clásico and an early exit to the play-offs of the Champions League. The draw in the struggle with Rayo Vallecano in the previous round spoils the mood of the club a little, because Madrid lost 1st place to Girona, but it is still considered, perhaps, the main favourite to win La Liga.

Valencia


This team is demonstrating a good level of football in the new season. The fans have seen a kind of progress compared to the previous draw, when it fought for survival in La Liga.

At the moment, “the Bats” are in 8th place with 18 points, just 2 points behind the so-called European zone. It goes without saying that it will be difficult to play against Real, but everything is possible, for instance, Rayo showed that it can take the points in the struggles with this opponent in the previous round.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


• Real hasn’t conceded in 2 previous matches.
• Valencia is on a five-match unbeaten streak.
• Valencia has not won in Madrid since 2008.

Prediction


Real undoubtedly looks like the favourite of the following battle, but the guests have to give them a fight. I bet that the teams will exchange goals.

