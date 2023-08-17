RU RU NG NG
Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023

Serie A Italy 20 aug 2023, 14:45 Lecce - Lazio
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare
On August 20, Via del Mare Stadium (Lecce) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Lecce will compete with Lazio. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

The team was able, once again, to “climb” to the Calcio a year ago. And, without showing any serious results, without even taking a point on average per match (it got 36 points after 38 matches), “the Red and Yellows” managed to finish in the 16th place, 5 points ahead of the relegation zone. Still, Marco Baroni, the manager who had lifted and kept the club in the Serie A, left the club for Verona. He was replaced by Roberto d’Aversa, who had performed well at Parma, but failed the previous season at Sampdoria. It, to be honest, will be not easy for him – not only because it will be a classic second season, which is always difficult for ex-newcomers, but it is reasonable to mention that a number of important players, including Pezzella and Umtiti, have been “lost”. On the other hand, Pongračić’s contract was bought out, moreover, the management signed up Rafia and Falcone as free agents, rented Almqvist and acquired Ramadani from Aberdeen.

The club, after Simone Inzaghi “fled” to Milan to take charge of Inter, was replaced by Maurizio Sarri. And that move benefited everyone. That was especially evident in 2022/2023. Only Napoli, by the way, the former wards of “the chain-smoking Maverick”, was able to achieve better indicators. Still, the 2nd place was a good result, which ensured the return of the project from the capital to the Champions League. It is reasonable to mention that the long-term leader, Milinković-Savić, will not play there – the Serbian footballer went, like many stars, to Saudi Arabia. The money received for Sergej made it possible to conduct an active transfer campaign – the club bought Cancellieri’s contract and acquired Kamada, Castellanos and Gustav Isaksen.

Speaking about the previous season, the newcomer successfully played with the future vice-champion. It won with the 2-1 score at the home arena and achieved a 2-2 draw in the capital of Italy.

Bookmakers do not believe that “the Yellow and Reds” will continue to get the points in this case. Let’s agree and bet on the fact that Maurizio Sarri’s “Eagles” will finally be able to win (odd: 2.11).

