Lazio vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Lazio vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Lazio vs SSC Napoli prediction
Serie A Italy 28 jan 2024, 12:00 Lazio - SSC Napoli
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.58
In the context of the 22nd round of Serie A, Lazio will face Napoli, and our analysts have crafted a forecast for the match between these ambitious clubs.

Lazio

The Romans exhibited a lackluster performance at the start of the season in the league, and subsequently, the desired stability remained elusive. Currently, the club is on a streak of four victories, placing it in fifth position before the 22nd round, trailing the top quartet by just a point. Lazio is still in contention for the Italian Cup, having advanced to the semifinals. The club recently participated in the tournament for the national Super Cup, where it succumbed to Inter in the semifinals with a score of 0:3. In the last league fixture, they managed to defeat Lecce at home - 1:0. Due to an accumulation of yellow cards, Immobile and Zaccagni will miss the upcoming match, while Patrick is sidelined with an injury.

Napoli

Few currently recall that Napoli is the reigning champion of the country, as the club currently sits in ninth place in the league, albeit just three points behind the top quartet. In the last round, the team narrowly defeated Salernitana at home - 2:1, ending a streak of three winless matches. Napoli managed to reach the final of the Italian Super Cup but lost to Inter with a late goal - 0:1. The club faces significant personnel losses, with nine players unable to take the field; Quarashvili, Simeone, and Kayauste are disqualified, while Osimhen and Anguissa are on national team duty.

Head-to-Head History

The first-leg battle concluded with an away victory for Lazio with a score of 2:1. The teams play with varying success and seldom settle for a draw, with the last tie occurring back in 2016.

Lazio vs Napoli Prediction

We anticipate a clash with a high-profile fixture, both teams being current participants in the Champions League Round of 16, which adds significant weight. It is worth recalling that the clubs are direct competitors, with only two points separating them in the league standings. If there was no clear favorite initially, the current odds favor Lazio, explained by Napoli's extensive personnel losses. We align with the movement of the odds and will place a bet on the success of the hosts with a clean sheet; perhaps, a low total might also be a viable option.

