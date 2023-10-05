Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, Inter will host Bologna. The match will take place on Saturday, October 7th, at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time.

Inter

Under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi, Inter appears convincingly strong in the new season. Inter is in excellent form, having secured six wins in the first seven matches, rightfully sitting atop the league table. The team's captain, Lautaro Martinez, has already scored 9 goals in the current championship and leads the goal-scoring race.

Inter has also begun its journey in the Champions League with an away match against Real Sociedad. Despite conceding early, the Italians managed to salvage a draw and equalize late in the match, with the goal once again credited to Lautaro. During the middle of this week, the "Nerazzurri" defeated Benfica at home. The team failed to capitalize on numerous goal-scoring opportunities and won thanks to a goal from Marcus Thuram.

Bologna

In recent years, Bologna has consistently performed in Serie A, occupying mid-table positions. The team is not involved in the battle for survival but does not harbor strong ambitions of reaching European competitions either.

The current season began for Bologna with a home defeat to Milan. However, the team's results have balanced out since then: Bologna defeated Cagliari, while matches against Verona, Napoli, Monza, and Juventus ended in draws. In the previous round, thanks to Ricardo Orsolini's hat-trick, the team left no chance for Empoli, winning 3-0. This victory allowed Bologna to climb to 8th place in the Serie A table.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Bologna has not conceded a goal in four consecutive matches, and they have yet to win away from home this season.

Inter has scored in all of their matches this season.

Bologna and Inter have the best defensive records among Serie A teams, conceding only 4 and 3 goals, respectively.

Prediction

Both teams excel in defense and have been conceding very few goals. I anticipate that there will be few goals in this match as well, and I'm betting on Under 3.5 Total Goals.