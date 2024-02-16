Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On February 17th, Hoffenheim and Union Berlin will contest their match within the Bundesliga, and our analysts have compiled the prediction for this encounter.

Hoffenheim

The "Blue and Whites" have showcased entertaining football this season, albeit lacking consistency in results. In the last fixture, the team settled for a draw at home against Cologne, ending 1-1, salvaging a point only in the 90+4th minute. This draw marks their third consecutive one, extending their winless streak to seven matches, during which they've gathered only 4 points. Considering this prolonged period without victory, their current eighth position doesn't seem too disappointing, with a 5-point gap from the top six.

Union Berlin

This season has been historic for the Berliners as they made their debut in the Champions League, though they finished at the bottom of their group, concurrently enduring a lengthy winless streak in the league. Currently, the club sits 15th in the Bundesliga, with a 5-point gap from the relegation zone, which is not particularly alarming. In the last match, Union Berlin secured a hard-fought victory against Wolfsburg with a score of 1-0. The chances of retaining their league status are promising, aiming for more seems unrealistic at this point.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The teams delivered an impressive match in the first round, with Hoffenheim emerging victorious away with a score of 2-0, although Berliners created more dangerous opportunities.

Hoffenheim has secured only two victories at home in 10 encounters, resulting in 4 losses and 4 draws.

Union Berlin is the worst away team in the championship.

Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction

On paper, the hosts hold a slight advantage, yet we anticipate an unpredictable game. Both sides employ different styles; Hoffenheim favors attacking play, while Berliners prefer a cautious approach. We deem a bet on under 3 goals to be reasonable here.