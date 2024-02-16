RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Hoffenheim - Union Berlin
-
- : -
Germany, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On February 17th, Hoffenheim and Union Berlin will contest their match within the Bundesliga, and our analysts have compiled the prediction for this encounter.

Hoffenheim

The "Blue and Whites" have showcased entertaining football this season, albeit lacking consistency in results. In the last fixture, the team settled for a draw at home against Cologne, ending 1-1, salvaging a point only in the 90+4th minute. This draw marks their third consecutive one, extending their winless streak to seven matches, during which they've gathered only 4 points. Considering this prolonged period without victory, their current eighth position doesn't seem too disappointing, with a 5-point gap from the top six.

Union Berlin

This season has been historic for the Berliners as they made their debut in the Champions League, though they finished at the bottom of their group, concurrently enduring a lengthy winless streak in the league. Currently, the club sits 15th in the Bundesliga, with a 5-point gap from the relegation zone, which is not particularly alarming. In the last match, Union Berlin secured a hard-fought victory against Wolfsburg with a score of 1-0. The chances of retaining their league status are promising, aiming for more seems unrealistic at this point.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • The teams delivered an impressive match in the first round, with Hoffenheim emerging victorious away with a score of 2-0, although Berliners created more dangerous opportunities.
  • Hoffenheim has secured only two victories at home in 10 encounters, resulting in 4 losses and 4 draws.
  • Union Berlin is the worst away team in the championship.

Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction

On paper, the hosts hold a slight advantage, yet we anticipate an unpredictable game. Both sides employ different styles; Hoffenheim favors attacking play, while Berliners prefer a cautious approach. We deem a bet on under 3 goals to be reasonable here.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Plymouth vs Leeds prediction Championship England 17 feb 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 1.7 Leeds Recommended MelBet
Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia prediction Premier League Kenya 17 feb 2024, 08:00 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Nairobi City Stars Odds: 1.61 Gor Mahia Bet now 1xBet
Darmstadt vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Darmstadt Odds: 1.76 VfB Stuttgart Bet now MelBet
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 17 feb 2024, 10:00 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.74 Elena Rybakina Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024