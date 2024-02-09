RU RU NG NG
Genoa vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Genoa Genoa
Serie A Italy 11 feb 2024, 12:00 Genoa - Atalanta
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Atalanta Atalanta
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.66

This weekend, Serie A competitions will continue. On Sunday, February 11th, Genoa will host Atalanta at home, with the game kicking off at 18:00 Central European Time.

Genoa

The Italian team stands as a formidable mid-table presence in Serie A, accumulating 29 points after 23 matches. In their last five games, they've drawn three times and won twice. In the previous fixture, Genoa settled for a draw with Empoli (0-0).

Atalanta

Atalanta currently exhibits phenomenal form. They've secured five consecutive victories in their last five matches with a goal difference of 23:2. In the Italian Cup match against Real Kalepina, Atalanta scored 11 goals. In the last round, they defeated Lazio at home with a score of 3-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In this season, Atalanta prevailed over Genoa with a 2-0 victory. In their last five matches, Atalanta won only twice and drew thrice.
  • Atalanta boasts an unbeaten streak of eight matches, while Genoa hasn't faced defeat in their last eight encounters either.
  • Genoa has played 11 home matches, earning 17 points, ranking 12th in Serie A. Atalanta, on the other hand, garnered 11 points from their ten away matches, placing 11th in the league.
  • Atalanta has scored at least two goals in their last five matches.

Both teams are in excellent form and will undoubtedly aim to extend it. The match is expected to be highly tense. However, considering Atalanta's goal-scoring prowess, betting on a total of over two goals seems prudent, given the attractive odds of 1.66.

Odds: 1.66

