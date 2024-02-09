RU RU NG NG
Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Premier League England 11 feb 2024, 11:30 Aston Villa - Manchester United
-
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Manchester United Manchester United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.5

In the 24th round of the English Premier League, a top-tier encounter is poised to unfold between Aston Villa and Manchester United. The match forecast for these squads has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at Dailysports.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa remains ensconced in the fourth position, yet the fortunes of Unai Emery's side have waned. The denizens of Birmingham have secured victories in merely 2 of their last 6 Premier League fixtures, succumbing on Wednesday in the English Cup with a 1-3 defeat to Chelsea. In the preceding Premier League round, Aston Villa trounced Sheffield United 5-0. However, it would be an overstatement to suggest that Emery's side has dramatically declined in performance. In recent matches, Aston Villa has grappled with conversion issues and has not consistently sustained vigor throughout the entire match.

Manchester United

It appears that Manchester United is hitting its stride, arguably in the finest form since the commencement of the season. This resurgence is closely tied to the recent performances of young talents such as Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Højlund, and Kobbie Mainoo. In the preceding Premier League fixture, Erik ten Hag's outfit overwhelmed West Ham 3-0, following victories against Wolverhampton (4-3) and a draw with Tottenham (2-2). Manchester United currently occupies the sixth position, trailing Aston Villa by 8 points. Hence, a triumph in this encounter is imperative for the "Red Devils" like never before.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In this season, Manchester United prevailed over Aston Villa at Old Trafford with a 3-2 scoreline.
  • Manchester United has triumphed in three consecutive matches against Aston Villa.
  • In the previous season, Aston Villa defeated Manchester United 3-1 at their home pitch.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction

Not too long ago, these teams staged a captivating spectacle with five goals scored. I wager that this upcoming encounter will witness more than two goals netted.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.5

