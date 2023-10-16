France vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, a friendly match will take place between the national teams of France and Scotland. Below is the forecast and bets for this game.

France

The French national team played seven matches in 2023 and was defeated in only one game by the German team with a score of 1:2. The French won every other match, including a big 4-0 win over the Netherlands in March. In the last match on October 13, 2023, France also defeated the Netherlands 2:1.

The French achieved their goal without any problems and now it is important for them to finish the selection on a positive note. The Scots look like a strong opponent, but overall they have no chance against the finalists of the last World Cup.

Scotland

Scotland also played seven matches in 2023 and did not draw. After five victories, the Scots were defeated by England with a score of 1:3 and by Spain with a score of 0:2.

Statistics and forecast

The national teams of France and Scotland have already played sixteen matches against each other. Both teams had eight wins. In total, 23 goals were scored in favor of France and 15 goals in favor of Scotland. In the last meeting between them, France won a landslide victory with a score of 3:0.

Most likely, the French team will win with a handicap (-1.5), and both teams will be able to score goals.