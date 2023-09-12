RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Forecast for the match Tottenham - Sheffield United September 16, 2023

Tottenham Tottenham
Premier League England 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Tottenham - Sheffield United
-
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.79

In the next round of the English Championship a match will be played between Tottenham and Sheffield United. The meeting will take place on September 16.

Before the head-to-head clash, the London giants are in second place in the table and hope not to lose points in the game against a newcomer to the elite division.

"Tottenham"

“Spurs” are pleasantly pleased with their performance in the new championship, gaining 10 points in four matches and scoring 11 goals. At the moment, this is the second highest performance indicator in the entire championship. Manchester City leads in the number of goals scored.

It is interesting that in recent years “spurs” have not looked their best, but they have not been left out of European competition for a long time, which happened at the end of last season.

Sheffield United

This season the team returned to the elite of the English season and is not showing good results yet. In four games of the new Premier League, they scored only one point and are still at the bottom of the standings.

Judging by these results, Sheffiel United is one of the main contenders for returning to the Championship.

Interesting Facts:

Tottenham have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 matches. “Spurs” won their last three matches.”

Forecast for the game Tottenham - Sheffield United:

One thought emerges here - the victory of Tottenham. Moreover, it seems to me that the Spurs will score at least two goals against the opponent. The thing is that the Londoners score a lot, while their opponents conceded less than two goals in only one of their four games. I will bet on the Spurs to win with a handicap of -1.5 with odds of 1.79.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
