In the next round of the English Championship, which will take place on September 16, 2023, the teams Everton and Arsenal will meet. After an enchanting last season, the guests are again among the leaders of the standings, which cannot be said about the home team.

Everton

Apparently, this season the team will fight for survival in the elite of English football. The Toffees scored only one point in four rounds.

Interestingly, they scored their first point only in the last round in the match against Sheffield.

There is an opinion that the team has not solved its problems, which accumulate year after year, and this season the fans will again have to be quite nervous watching their idols play.

Arsenal

Last season's vice-champion scored 10 points out of a possible 12 in the first four rounds. Four other teams scored the same amount, but the Gunners are inferior to them in terms of additional indicators. They are currently in fifth place in the standings.

It’s interesting that Arsenal lost points in the match against their strongest opponent, Fulham. After that, they managed to beat one of their competitors in the fight for the title - Manchester United.

Last season, the guests missed the opportunity to win the championship in the final part of the season, so in the new championship they will again show what they are capable of.

Interesting Facts:

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five matches. At the same time, Everton have conceded goals in their last four matches.

Match forecast

Everton look very weak at the start of the new season. There is no doubt that it will be difficult for them to provide significant resistance to one of the leading teams. I will bet on the visitors to win with odds of 1.58.