Everton Everton
Premier League England 12 aug 2023, 10:00 Everton - Fulham
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Goodison Park
Fulham Fulham
On August 12, Goodison Park (Liverpool) will host the match of the 1st round of the English Premier League, in which Everton will compete with Fulham. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Everton


The club has already forgotten, probably, that a couple of years ago, Ancelotti, who coached there, publicly stated that he and his wards were fighting for the Champions League. It’s just that the following years turned out to be very difficult for the team, and Carlo could not refuse the chance to return to Real Madrid. As a result, Lampard was, at first, a saviour against the backdrop of the failure of Benitez, who had replaced the Italian coach. Still, then “Super Frankie” also went away, leaving “the Toffees” in the relegation zone. And, like a year earlier, Sean Daish “pulled” them to the 17th place, ahead of Leicester and Leeds in the struggle for survival at the very last moment in the spring. Speaking about the summer, “the Blues”, having cashed in on the non-playing Moise Kean and Nkunku and released Mina to Fiorentina, bolstered the flanks with free agent Ashley Young and rented Danjuma. The team has become potentially stronger, but let’s see what happens on the field.

Fulham


The team has long been something that is called “Yo-Yo” and, generally speaking, is perceived as a “football lift”. Having been repeatedly and immediately promoted from the Championship before Marco Silva, no one surprised an early 1st place there in 2022. What the Portuguese specialist could do was to achieve a place above the so-called “equator” of the table, already at the highest British football level. The newcomer even “claimed” the European tournaments for some time, but it relaxed and finished the spring, playing at low speeds and slipping to the 10th place, which is also very good. Still, how will the new draw turn out – the notorious “second season”, which so often becomes a stumbling block for those who have risen from below? Moreover, the team must pass it without Mitrović – he, like many, went to Saudi Arabia. Will Raul Jimenez be able to replace him properly?

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous season, “the Cottagers” were stronger. They limited themselves to a goalless draw at the home arena and won with a 3-1 score on the away field.

Predictions


Bookmakers give preference to Everton, which will play at home arena. Still, the guests are not worse, so, we bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.95).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
