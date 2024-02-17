Empoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.91 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Serie A will delight fans with five Sunday encounters, among which is Empoli versus Fiorentina. Our analysts have crafted a prediction for the match between these clubs.

Empoli

At the start of the season, many tipped Empoli for Serie B, but the team managed to find their rhythm and engaged in the battle for survival. Currently, their position can be deemed promising, as they hold a one-point lead over the relegation zone, which is a relief. In the last round, they managed to defeat the underdog Salernitana away with a score of 3-1, sealing the victory in the latter stages. Empoli is enjoying a pleasant streak of four matches without defeat, accumulating 8 points over this period.

Fiorentina

Just a month ago, the "Viola" looked like genuine contenders for the Champions League, but three defeats in four matches pushed the team down to the eighth position, trailing the top four by a significant 8 points. In the last round, they suffered an away defeat to direct rival Bologna with a score of 0-2. Even if their league aspirations falter, there's still the Coppa Italia, where they've reached the semifinals, as well as the Conference League, where they await opponents in the Round of 16.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter this season, Fiorentina played at home, dominating possession and attempts on goal, but Empoli adeptly capitalized on their chances, securing a sensational 2-0 away victory.

Empoli's home record is unimpressive, with just 2 victories, 3 draws, and 7 defeats.

Fiorentina has lost their last three away matches.

Empoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

A challenging and unpredictable battle between motivated opponents is anticipated. On paper, the visitors are slight favorites, boasting a stronger squad and a higher position in the league table, despite their current form. This is a scenario where any outcome could be realized, thus we suggest betting on both teams to score.