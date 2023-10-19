RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Darmstadt vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Darmstadt vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Darmstadt vs RB Leipzig prediction
Darmstadt Darmstadt
Bundesliga Germany 21 oct 2023, 09:30 Darmstadt - RB Leipzig
-
- : -
Germany, Darmstadt, Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the eighth round of the German Bundesliga, a match will take place between Darmstadt and Leipzig at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on October 21. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time.

Darmstadt

A club hailing from the city of Darmstadt, which was founded in the late nineteenth century, is making its way into the top division of Germany for only the fourth time. They managed to stay in the Bundesliga for two seasons, from 2015 to 2017. In the 2015/16 season, the club finished fourteenth in the league, but the following year, after securing the last position, they were relegated back to the Second Bundesliga.

In the previous season, Darmstadt secured the second spot in the Second Bundesliga and, along with Heidenheim, replaced the underperforming teams in the top division, Schalke and Hertha Berlin. In the current season, the "Lilies" started with three defeats and one draw, but later managed to recover, winning their last two matches against Augsburg and Werder Bremen. The team currently holds 7 points and sits in the 11th position in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig

Leipzig is the reigning German Cup winner, and at the start of the new season, the team convincingly defeated Bayern Munich in the match for the German Super Cup.

In the Bundesliga, things are going well as well. Leipzig has lost only one match, in the opening round against Bayer Leverkusen. In the past two rounds, the team drew with Bayern Munich and Bochum. In the league table, under the guidance of Marco Rose, Leipzig is in sixth place, 5 points behind Bayer Leverkusen, as mentioned earlier.

In the Champions League, the "Bulls" also started with a victory against Young Boys but then lost to the reigning European club champions, Manchester City.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Darmstadt has scored in their last four home matches.
  • Leipzig has been unable to secure a victory in three consecutive games.
  • The two teams have never played to a draw.

Prediction

Despite Darmstadt's recent good results, the visitors should break their winless streak. I suggest betting on both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Preston vs Millwall prediction Championship England 21 oct 2023, 07:30 Preston vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Preston Odds: 2.34 Millwall Recommended MelBet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction Premier League England 21 oct 2023, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Liverpool Odds: 1.65 Everton Bet now MelBet
Verona vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 21 oct 2023, 09:00 Verona vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Verona Odds: 1.83 SSC Napoli Bet now MelBet
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 21 oct 2023, 09:30 Union vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Union Berlin Odds: 2 VfB Stuttgart Recommended MelBet
Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 21 oct 2023, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:40 Vegas has equaled the record for current Stanley Cup holders Football news Today, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news Today, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news Today, 15:32 Perez wants Mbappe to guarantee his move to Real Madrid in advance Football news Today, 14:43 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Today, 14:15 OFFICIAL. Papu Gomez has been disqualified for two years due to a positive doping test Football news Today, 13:26 Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun played to a draw, with a goal and an own goal by Benzema Football news Today, 13:04 African Football League: Simba and Al-Ahly played to a draw Football news Today, 12:36 The drawing for the group stage of the Women's UEFA Champions League has taken place Boxing News Today, 12:03 Tyson Fury plans to extend his career
Sport Predictions
Football 21 oct 2023 Preston vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Verona vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Union vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Darmstadt vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Brentford vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Manchester City vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023