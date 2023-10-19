Darmstadt vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the eighth round of the German Bundesliga, a match will take place between Darmstadt and Leipzig at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on October 21. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European Time.

Darmstadt

A club hailing from the city of Darmstadt, which was founded in the late nineteenth century, is making its way into the top division of Germany for only the fourth time. They managed to stay in the Bundesliga for two seasons, from 2015 to 2017. In the 2015/16 season, the club finished fourteenth in the league, but the following year, after securing the last position, they were relegated back to the Second Bundesliga.

In the previous season, Darmstadt secured the second spot in the Second Bundesliga and, along with Heidenheim, replaced the underperforming teams in the top division, Schalke and Hertha Berlin. In the current season, the "Lilies" started with three defeats and one draw, but later managed to recover, winning their last two matches against Augsburg and Werder Bremen. The team currently holds 7 points and sits in the 11th position in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig

Leipzig is the reigning German Cup winner, and at the start of the new season, the team convincingly defeated Bayern Munich in the match for the German Super Cup.

In the Bundesliga, things are going well as well. Leipzig has lost only one match, in the opening round against Bayer Leverkusen. In the past two rounds, the team drew with Bayern Munich and Bochum. In the league table, under the guidance of Marco Rose, Leipzig is in sixth place, 5 points behind Bayer Leverkusen, as mentioned earlier.

In the Champions League, the "Bulls" also started with a victory against Young Boys but then lost to the reigning European club champions, Manchester City.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Darmstadt has scored in their last four home matches.

Leipzig has been unable to secure a victory in three consecutive games.

The two teams have never played to a draw.

Prediction

Despite Darmstadt's recent good results, the visitors should break their winless streak. I suggest betting on both teams to score.