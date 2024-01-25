RU RU NG NG KE KE
Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Cagliari vs Torino prediction
Cagliari Cagliari
Serie A Italy 26 jan 2024, 14:45 Cagliari - Torino
-
- : -
Italy, Cagliari, Unipol Domus
Torino Torino
On January 26th, an encounter within Serie A will unfold between Cagliari and Torino, and an exclusive forecast for this event has been prepared by our resource's specialists.

Cagliari

The Sardinians find themselves in a constant struggle in this championship, compelled to battle for survival. The team currently occupies the 17th position, with just a one-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, Cagliari held a lead away against Frosinone after the first half but ultimately succumbed 1:3, interrupting a pleasant streak of three matches without defeat. It is now crucial for them to consistently accumulate points and avoid falling into the relegation zone.

Torino

The "Bulls" are performing as expected, holding the tenth position in the championship. Their distance from the top 6 is 5 points, making it challenging to secure a spot in European competitions. In the last round, Torino played to a goalless draw with Genoa. Torino's matches are seldom high-scoring affairs; the team averages fewer goals scored per match but concedes a similar number. The "Bulls" have lost only one match in their last seven, indicating good form.

Head-to-Head History

In the first-round encounter, the teams couldn't determine a winner. Torino held a slight advantage but couldn't convert it into goals, resulting in a 0:0 draw.

Match prediction Cagliari – Torino

We anticipate a clash between not the most stable teams, initially with no clear favorite on paper. However, the odds for the success of the visitors have slightly decreased. From a tournament perspective, a victory is more crucial for Cagliari, as they are in a survival battle, while Torino doesn't seem to be a contender for European competitions. In such a complex match, we have opted to place a bet on the total goals being under 2.5.

