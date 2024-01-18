RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Brentford vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest prediction
Brentford Brentford
Premier League England 20 jan 2024, 12:30 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
-
- : -
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55

In the match of the 21st round of the English Premier League, Brentford and Nottingham Forest will go head to head. Both teams will try to break their losing streaks. The meeting of neighbors in the standings will take place on January 20, 2024.

Brentford

The Bees are in 16th place, just 3 points from the relegation zone. Last season they finished in ninth place, their best result in history.

Now the team has five defeats in a row and they risk finding themselves in the zone where they are fighting to maintain their registration.

If they win, the bees will be able to climb to 14th place and create a more comfortable lead from the danger zone. If they lose again, the situation for them may turn out to be dire.

Nottingham Forest

Foresters are in 15th place with 20 points, but they also have one more match played.

In the last five matches of the championship, the foresters won two times and lost two times. Now they are on a streak of two victories in a row. In particular, they had a sensational victory over Manchester United with a score of 2:1.

History of the confrontation

The teams played 38 matches between themselves and Brentford won 14 times. The foresters have 13 victories and 11 more meetings ended in a draw. In the first round, the teams were unable to identify the strongest and the meeting ended with a score of 1:1.

Interestingly, the bees have not lost to an opponent in five matches in a row.

Prediction for the match Brentford - Crystal Palace

This match promises to be truly interesting, because both teams will play only to win. I predict that there will not be many goals here.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55

Comments
Sport Predictions
