Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction
Bournemouth Bournemouth
Premier League England 21 jan 2024, 11:30 Bournemouth - Liverpool
-
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Liverpool Liverpool
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the match of the 21st round of the English Premier League, the leader of the standings, Liverpool, will go to visit the middle peasant of the championship, Bournemouth. The guests have the opportunity to gain a foothold in first place, while the hosts will try to spoil the mood of the “reds”. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Bournemouth

In the FA Cup this week the team played against Queens Park Rangers and won with a score of 3:2. Now they need to focus on the domestic championship matches, where they are in the middle of the standings.

Bournemouth are currently in 12th place in the league table, although they were near the relegation zone just recently. They have won four of their last five matches, which has allowed them to move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side have been performing above and beyond on all fronts this season. They are in first place in the championship, two points ahead of Manchester City. To maintain the lead and become champions, Liverpool must easily cope with teams from the second part of the standings.

In the last five rounds, Liverpool achieved three wins and two draws.

Personal meetings

In the first round match, Liverpool beat the Cherries with a score of 3:1.

Prediction for the match Bournemouth - Liverpool

Liverpool have injured Bajcetic, Alexander-Arnold, Doak, Tsimikas, Robertson, Szoboslai and Matip, but this should not stop them from gaining three points. I think that the guests will get a minimal victory.

