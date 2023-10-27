Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the tenth round of the English Championship there will be a meeting between Bournemouth and Burnley. The fight will take place on October 28, 2023.

Bournemouth

The Cherries are not having the best start to the new season. And last season turned out to be something terrible for the team, as they were saved from relegation only in the last round.

The team is currently experiencing an unsuccessful series of four defeats in the last rounds of the Premier League.

Such terrible results have led to Bournemouth dropping to 19th place in the table and in the relegation zone. Now they need to score points against direct competitors in the fight for survival.

Burnley

The English Premier League newcomer has only scored three points in his last three Premier League matches. After a difficult victory in the game with Luton Town (2:1), the team suffered defeats from Chelsea (1:4) and Brentford (0:3).

Currently, Burnley is in the relegation zone - the team is in 18th place in the table.

Interestingly, in nine matches of the new season, Burnley scored only seven goals. At the same time, the team conceded 23 times.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Burnley have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League matches. Moreover, in eight of the last 10 meetings of these teams, more than 2.5 goals were scored. At the same time, Bournemouth have not won in their last 13 Premier League matches.

It seems to me that in this match the teams are capable of scoring against each other. I will bet on the outcome “Both teams will score - yes” with odds of 1.67.