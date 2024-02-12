Bologna vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the relocated encounter of the 21st round of the Italian Serie A, Bologna will host Fiorentina from Florence at the "Renato Dall'Ara" stadium. We present a prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Bologna

In the previous weekend, Thiago Motta's team hosted Lecce at their home ground and secured a convincing 4-0 victory. However, it cannot be said that the "red and blues" outplayed their opponent significantly. Such a comprehensive victory was the result of very effective conversion of dangerous moments. Thanks to two consecutive victories in the championship, the spirited squad climbed to the fifth position in the league table. They are only three points behind Atalanta, who currently occupies the fourth position. It is worth noting that the "red and blues" perform exceptionally well in home matches and are the leaders in Serie A in terms of points earned on their own turf. Out of 12 matches played at home, Bologna has secured 9 victories and suffered only one defeat.

Fiorentina

Meanwhile, the "violets" also crushed Frosinone over the weekend with a score of 5-1. By the end of the first half, Vincenzo Italiano's team had built a comfortable three-goal lead, and securing the final victory became a mere formality. This result allowed them to end a streak of four winless matches in Serie A. Currently, the "violets" occupy the seventh position in the league table, trailing Bologna by two points. It is noteworthy that Italiano's proteges perform quite confidently in away games, with four victories and two draws in 11 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

In the first round, Fiorentina defeated Bologna in a home match with a score of 2-1.

At the beginning of 2024, the teams couldn't determine the winner in the quarter-final match of the Italian Cup (0-0), and the fate of the qualification was decided in a penalty shootout.

Only in one out of the last five matches between these teams in Serie A did the bet on "Total over 2.5" not come through.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor Bologna, traditionally strong at home this season. Nevertheless, we anticipate a clash between teams competing for European spots, so the best betting option would be "Bologna to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.71.