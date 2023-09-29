RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Bologna vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Bologna vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Bologna vs Empoli prediction
Bologna Bologna
Serie A Italy 01 oct 2023, 06:30 Bologna - Empoli
-
- : -
Italy, Bologna, Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
Empoli Empoli
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Bologna
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The championship outsider, Empoli, will compete with Bologna on Sunday afternoon. The match will take place on October 1 as part of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A and will start at 12:30 CET at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Bologna


Speaking about the recent years, Bologna has been performing consistently in the Serie A, occupying the places in the middle of the table. The team is not participating in the struggle for survival, but also has no special claims to qualify for the European competition.

The club started the current season with a home defeat made by Milan. Then the results evened out a little: Bologna defeated Cagliari, and the matches with Verona, Napoli, Monza and Juventus were ended in the draws. At the moment, the team is in the 13th place with 7 points in its asset.

Empoli


As for the season of 2020/2021, “the Blues”, led by Alessio Dionisi, won the Serie B, thereby securing a ticket to the top division of the country. The next championship gave a possibility to the club to gain a foothold in the Serie A, but the players ended the season under the rule of a new manager. Speaking about the previous season, Empoli took the 14th position again, and the team, to be honest, failed at the start of the new campaign. It updated its anti-record in the Serie A. There happened 5 defeats and not a single scored goal in the first 5 rounds.

The change of the coach was clearly beneficial. Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team first lost minimally to Inter and won for the first time in the current season this Wednesday. A home victory in the battle against Salernitana will definitely add some confidence and has already allowed it to rise from the bottom of the Serie A standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Bologna is unbeaten in 5 matches in a row. The last 3 games ended with the same score – 0:0.

Empoli hasn’t scored in the away confrontations this season, and the last win is dated back to January 2023.

Bologna hasn’t beaten Empoli for over 4 years. Speaking about the head-to-head matches, the advantage is on the side of the guests.

Prediction


I think that Bologna will break the higher mentioned unsuccessful streak in the following battle. Thiago Motta’s team is the clear favourite. My bet is on the victory of the hosts.

Prediction on game Win Bologna
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League South Africa Today, 09:00 Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Odds: 1.65 Cape Town Spurs Recommended Мелбет
Lecce vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Lecce vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Lecce Odds: 1.81 SSC Napoli Bet now Мелбет
Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Mainz 05 Odds: 2.27 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Мелбет
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Manchester United Odds: 1.89 Crystal Palace Recommended Parimatch
Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Newcastle Odds: 1.98 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:17 Kane fails his first German Language test. VIDEO Football news Today, 06:28 Chelsea has found a new title sponsor Football news Today, 06:00 Monza signed the world champion for free Football news Today, 06:00 Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen Football news Today, 05:58 VIDEO. Ramos Scored All His Own Goals in Matches Against Sevilla Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's ninth consecutive victory Football news Today, 04:37 Three legends together. Messi posted a joint photo with Zidane and Beckham Football news Today, 04:33 Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024 Football news Today, 03:51 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Preston vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023