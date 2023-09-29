Bologna vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Prediction on game Win Bologna Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The championship outsider, Empoli, will compete with Bologna on Sunday afternoon. The match will take place on October 1 as part of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A and will start at 12:30 CET at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Bologna



Speaking about the recent years, Bologna has been performing consistently in the Serie A, occupying the places in the middle of the table. The team is not participating in the struggle for survival, but also has no special claims to qualify for the European competition.

The club started the current season with a home defeat made by Milan. Then the results evened out a little: Bologna defeated Cagliari, and the matches with Verona, Napoli, Monza and Juventus were ended in the draws. At the moment, the team is in the 13th place with 7 points in its asset.

Empoli



As for the season of 2020/2021, “the Blues”, led by Alessio Dionisi, won the Serie B, thereby securing a ticket to the top division of the country. The next championship gave a possibility to the club to gain a foothold in the Serie A, but the players ended the season under the rule of a new manager. Speaking about the previous season, Empoli took the 14th position again, and the team, to be honest, failed at the start of the new campaign. It updated its anti-record in the Serie A. There happened 5 defeats and not a single scored goal in the first 5 rounds.

The change of the coach was clearly beneficial. Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team first lost minimally to Inter and won for the first time in the current season this Wednesday. A home victory in the battle against Salernitana will definitely add some confidence and has already allowed it to rise from the bottom of the Serie A standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Bologna is unbeaten in 5 matches in a row. The last 3 games ended with the same score – 0:0.

Empoli hasn’t scored in the away confrontations this season, and the last win is dated back to January 2023.

Bologna hasn’t beaten Empoli for over 4 years. Speaking about the head-to-head matches, the advantage is on the side of the guests.

Prediction



I think that Bologna will break the higher mentioned unsuccessful streak in the following battle. Thiago Motta’s team is the clear favourite. My bet is on the victory of the hosts.

