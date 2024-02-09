RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Barcelona vs Granada prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Barcelona vs Granada prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Barcelona vs Granada prediction
Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain 11 feb 2024, 15:00 Barcelona - Granada
-
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Granada Granada
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.2

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 24th round of La Liga, Barcelona will host Granada at their home ground. The match will take place on Sunday, February 11th, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Read also: Milan vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Barcelona

The Catalan team currently sits in third place in La Liga. After 23 matches, Xavi's team has accumulated 50 points. In their last five games, Barça secured three victories and suffered two defeats. In their recent match, they defeated Alaves away with a score of 3-1.

Granada

Granada is one of the underdogs in the league. They currently have 12 points and occupy the 19th position in the league table. The gap from the 17th place is eight points, making the survival battle in La Liga extremely challenging for them. In their last five matches, Granada won only once, drew once, and lost three times. In their latest match, they drew with Las Palmas 1-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Barcelona played against Granada and couldn't secure a victory. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Overall, in their last five matches, Barcelona won only twice and drew thrice.
  • Alaves has been winless for four consecutive matches. Barcelona is on a winning streak of two matches.

Barcelona vs Granada Prediction

Despite Barcelona's current state and form, I still consider them favorites for the game. However, an easy victory should not be anticipated. My bet is on a Barcelona win with odds of 1.2.

Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.2

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Bet now MelBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 02:00 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.6 Melbourne City FC Bet now MelBet
Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain 10 feb 2024, 08:00 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.81 Villarreal Recommended MelBet
Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 feb 2024, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Union Berlin Odds: 1.88 Wolfsburg Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9 Football news Today, 16:57 The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Basketball news Today, 15:52 The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title Motorsport News Today, 15:23 The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Football news Today, 14:55 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel NFL News Today, 14:13 For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium Football news Today, 14:10 Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day Football news Today, 13:45 Benzema has restored his Instagram account, but not without some cleanup Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024