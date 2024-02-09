Barcelona vs Granada prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Barcelona Odds: 1.2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 24th round of La Liga, Barcelona will host Granada at their home ground. The match will take place on Sunday, February 11th, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Barcelona

The Catalan team currently sits in third place in La Liga. After 23 matches, Xavi's team has accumulated 50 points. In their last five games, Barça secured three victories and suffered two defeats. In their recent match, they defeated Alaves away with a score of 3-1.

Granada

Granada is one of the underdogs in the league. They currently have 12 points and occupy the 19th position in the league table. The gap from the 17th place is eight points, making the survival battle in La Liga extremely challenging for them. In their last five matches, Granada won only once, drew once, and lost three times. In their latest match, they drew with Las Palmas 1-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, Barcelona played against Granada and couldn't secure a victory. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Overall, in their last five matches, Barcelona won only twice and drew thrice.

Barcelona vs Granada Prediction

Despite Barcelona's current state and form, I still consider them favorites for the game. However, an easy victory should not be anticipated. My bet is on a Barcelona win with odds of 1.2.