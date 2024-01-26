RU RU NG NG KE KE
Atalanta vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Atalanta vs Udinese prediction
Serie A Italy 27 jan 2024, 09:00 Atalanta - Udinese
Italy, Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Saturday will delight with three Serie A encounters, and in the first of them, Atalanta will face Udinese. The match forecast for these opponents has been crafted by the analysts of our resource.

Atalanta

The Bergamo side fails to impress with consistency this season, although they persist in the battle for a top-four finish. Currently, the team sits fifth in the league, trailing the leading quartet by just one point. In the last round, Atalanta convincingly defeated Frosinone 5-0 at their home ground, a striking victory that should instill confidence in the players. The team continues to compete in the Europa League, awaiting an opponent in the Round of 16.

Udinese

The Friulians play in their accustomed, albeit not the most attractive, style. The team occupies the 16th spot in the league table, holding a mere one-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, Udinese succumbed to Milan in a hard-fought battle at home, losing 2-3. The decisive goal for the hosts was conceded in the 90+3 minute, despite holding a one-goal advantage until the 83rd minute. The club leads in the number of draws, with a total of 12 out of 21 matches, accompanied by only two victories.

Head-to-Head History

In the first round, the teams failed to determine a winner as their encounter concluded with a 1-1 draw. Atalanta leveled the score only in the 90+2 minute. This mentioned draw marked the third consecutive one in their head-to-head clashes.

Atalanta vs Udinese Prediction

On paper, Atalanta is the clear favorite, playing on their home turf and holding a higher position in the league table. Udinese is an opponent that deserves caution, and we anticipate a challenging battle between the two. While a wager on the success of the hosts seems tempting, we will opt for a prediction of both teams scoring.

