Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

In the 24th round of La Liga, Almería will host Athletic Bilbao at home. The match prediction for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Almería

Almería remains the sole team in the top leagues this season that has not secured a single victory in its league. Gaizka Garitano's team has gathered a mere 6 points and is already preparing for the next season in Segunda. In the previous round, Almería suffered an away defeat to Valencia (1:2), preceded by a crushing loss to Alavés (0:3).

Athletic

Athletic continues its battle not only in La Liga but also in the Copa del Rey, where Ernesto Valverde's team reached the semi-finals and triumphed in the first leg against Atlético (1:0) away. In La Liga, Athletic holds the fifth position and has good prospects to finish in the top 4 at the end of the season. In the previous round, the "Lions" dominated Mallorca with a 4:0 victory.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Almería has defeated Athletic only twice – two victories in the 2008/09 season.

10 out of the last 11 matches against Almería concluded with Athletic emerging wins.

Almeria vs Athletic prediction

Athletic is in excellent form and highly motivated. I am wagering on the victory of the team from Bilbao.