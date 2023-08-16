Ziyech's move to Galatasaray could fall apart at the last moment

The transfer of Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech from London's Chelsea and the Moroccan national team to Istanbul's Galatasaray may not take place, as reported by journalist Wilfred Gene in his Twitter account.

According to the source, the player did not pass the medical examination successfully at the Turkish club. As a result, Galatasaray might reconsider the player's transfer. Previously, a similar situation occurred when Ziyech's move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia fell through for the same reason.

Ziyech, who is 30 years old, has been playing for Chelsea since the summer of 2020. He joined the English club from Ajax in Amsterdam. The transfer fee was 40 million euros. He has played a total of 107 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists. As part of Chelsea, Ziyech became a winner of the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, won the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, and also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

Ziyech has represented the Moroccan national team since 2015. He has played a total of 54 matches for the Moroccan national team, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists.