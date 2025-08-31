Zhegrova agrees personal terms with Juventus! Clubs continue negotiations

The 26-year-old winger is ready for a new challenge

Lille winger Edon Zhegrova has reached an agreement on personal terms with Juventus. Now, it’s up to the clubs to seal the deal.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Lille and Kosovo international Edon Zhegrova is on the verge of a move to Juventus. The player and the Turin club have settled the terms of his contract, while negotiations between the Bianconeri and Lille are still ongoing.

The winger’s transfer to the Serie A giants hinges directly on the sale of Nico González. Juventus are prepared to let the Argentine go, with talks with Atlético Madrid ongoing and González having already agreed personal terms with Los Colchoneros. The Madrid side hope to sign him on loan with an option to buy, but Juventus are pushing for a permanent transfer.

In the 2024/25 season, Zhegrova played 21 matches for Lille across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists. Transfermarkt values the winger at 25 million euros.



