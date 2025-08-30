RU RU ES ES FR FR
Juventus targets Mazraoui and ready to let Nico González go

Manchester United defender close to changing clubs
Football news Today, 16:28
Juventus has stepped up its transfer market activity and is looking to loan Manchester United right-back Noussair Mazraoui, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Turin side's head coach Igor Tudor is keen to strengthen the flanks of his defense with a versatile player, as João Mário is still adapting and Nico González is more suited to attacking roles.

The Argentine, who is not part of the manager’s plans, has long been on Atlético Madrid’s radar. Negotiations between the clubs have been ongoing for several weeks.

Initially, Juve hoped to include Nahuel Molina in the deal, but the defender himself is not considering leaving Spain ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Now, the Italian club has set its sights on Mazraoui, whose transfer could be finalized in the coming hours.

