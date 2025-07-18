Young club bares its teeth! Como signs Manchester City player

An intriguing season is on the horizon in Serie A, with every team bolstering their ranks.

Details: According to The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, Italian club Como has signed Manchester City's defensive midfielder—22-year-old Máximo Perrone.

Perrone already played for Como last season on loan, but this time it's a full transfer. Como will reportedly pay the Citizens €15 million, along with 30% of any future resale of the talented Argentine.

Manchester City, in turn, retains a buy-back clause for Perrone should they wish to bring him back.

Last season, Perrone featured in 26 Serie A matches for Como, contributing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €12 million.

