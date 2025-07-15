Manchester City announces record-breaking deal in English football history

Sponsorship deals have recently been bringing clubs enormous revenues, and these deals are increasingly topping various rankings. Manchester City now leads the pack.

Details: The Citizens have announced an extension of their long-term partnership with German kit manufacturer Puma. The 10-year contract will bring Manchester City around one billion pounds, making it the largest deal in Premier League history.

This agreement is expected to set a new benchmark for similar deals among English clubs, surpassing even Manchester United's contract with Adidas, signed in 2023 for £900 million over 10 years.

Reminder: Manchester City's previous agreement with the German kit supplier, signed in 2019, was worth £65 million per year.