Erling Haaland shares personal photo with girlfriend from Rome

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is making the most of his well-deserved break following a grueling, high-intensity season. The prolific striker has headed to Rome with his girlfriend to unwind, sharing a snapshot from the Italian capital on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen strike a pose in stunning outfits—Erling sports a sharp white suit, while his partner dazzles in a beautiful white dress.

The Norwegian ace captioned the photo with the phrase “Dolce nights in Rome #DolceGabbana,” highlighting that the couple was dressed head-to-toe in the iconic Italian brand.

To recap, Erling and Isabel have known each other since childhood, having grown up in the same hometown. Earlier this year, it was revealed the couple welcomed a child, though they have yet to share the baby’s name or gender publicly.

It’s worth noting that Manchester City recently competed in the FIFA Club World Cup, where the Citizens endured a disappointing campaign, crashing out in the round of 16 against Saudi side Al Hilal.