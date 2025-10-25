ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news With Koundé, but without Raphinha: Barcelona announce squad for El Clásico

With Koundé, but without Raphinha: Barcelona announce squad for El Clásico

Hansi Flick reveals players for the clash against Real Madrid
Football news Today, 14:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
With Koundé, but without Raphinha: Barcelona announce squad for El Clásico https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1979344174580404476

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has unveiled the squad list for the tenth round of La Liga against Real Madrid, set for Sunday, October 26, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Details: Barcelona will still be without Marc-André ter Stegen, Joan García, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, as all six remain sidelined through injury and will miss El Clásico. However, Jules Koundé is back in the squad after missing recent training sessions due to a minor knock. In total, 22 players have made the matchday list.

Heading into this highly anticipated showdown, Real Madrid lead the table with 24 points, while Barcelona sit second, trailing by just two points. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:15 Central European Time.

Reminder: Raphinha suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury and will not be able to return to training until after the international break in November.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
The decision rests with Real. El Clásico to be played under a closed roof Football news Today, 15:27 The decision rests with Real. El Clásico to be played under a closed roof
"In the last five years we've won two Champions Leagues, and they've won none in the last ten" – Mbappé stirs the pot ahead of El Clásico Football news Today, 12:47 "In the last five years we've won two Champions Leagues, and they've won none in the last ten" – Mbappé stirs the pot ahead of El Clásico
Fears confirmed: how long Raphinha will be sidelined due to injury Football news Today, 12:09 Fears confirmed: how long Raphinha will be sidelined due to injury
"These are statements to spice up El Clásico" - Iniesta comments on Lamine Yamal's words about Real Football news Today, 11:28 "These are statements to spice up El Clásico" - Iniesta comments on Lamine Yamal's words about Real
Debut for the experienced referee. César Soto appointed as El Clásico head official for the first time Football news Today, 10:56 Debut for the experienced referee. César Soto appointed as El Clásico head official for the first time
Decisive match. Xabi Alonso could be sacked if Real suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona Football news Today, 10:23 Decisive match. Xabi Alonso could be sacked if Real suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona
Related Team News
Liverpool set sights on Real Madrid star as Salah replacement Football news Today, 14:04 Liverpool set sights on Real Madrid star as Salah replacement
Xabi Alonso Football news Today, 08:55 "What matters to us is what happens on the pitch," – Xabi Alonso on Lamine Yamal's comments ahead of El Clásico
Marcus Rashford Transfer news Today, 04:50 Impressed with his performance! Marcus Rashford set to become a permanent Barcelona player
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores