With Koundé, but without Raphinha: Barcelona announce squad for El Clásico

Hansi Flick reveals players for the clash against Real Madrid

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has unveiled the squad list for the tenth round of La Liga against Real Madrid, set for Sunday, October 26, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Details: Barcelona will still be without Marc-André ter Stegen, Joan García, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, as all six remain sidelined through injury and will miss El Clásico. However, Jules Koundé is back in the squad after missing recent training sessions due to a minor knock. In total, 22 players have made the matchday list.

Heading into this highly anticipated showdown, Real Madrid lead the table with 24 points, while Barcelona sit second, trailing by just two points. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:15 Central European Time.

Reminder: Raphinha suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury and will not be able to return to training until after the international break in November.