Fears confirmed: how long Raphinha will be sidelined due to injury

The Brazilian will return after the international break
Football news Today, 12:09
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Fears confirmed: how long Raphinha will be sidelined due to injury Photo: DiarioAS

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Raphinha has suffered a recurrence of a right hamstring injury and will be unable to return to training until after the November international break, according to Diario AS.

The initial injury was sustained on September 25 in a match against Oviedo, and the club admits that the player's early return to action led to the relapse.

The prognosis is that Raphinha will be out for around three weeks, meaning he is unlikely to play before November 22, when Barcelona face Athletic. Despite the setback, Raphinha attended Saturday's training session to support and motivate the team before their trip to Madrid, underlining his influence in the squad and his leadership qualities.

