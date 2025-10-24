Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the ninth round of the Premier League, Brentford host Liverpool at home. The match will take place on Saturday, October 25, kicking off at 21:00 CET. Here’s my suggested bet for this encounter.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Brentford have won twice and lost twice in their last four matches.

Liverpool have won just once, following a run of four consecutive defeats.

Liverpool have conceded at least one goal in each of their last eight games.

Brentford have lost only one home match this season.

Liverpool have managed just one win and three defeats in their last four fixtures.

Brentford have kept three clean sheets in their last ten matches, while Liverpool have kept two.

Both teams have suffered one goalless defeat this season.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Liverpool defeated Brentford 2–0.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Match Preview

Brentford underwent major changes after last season, parting ways with their head coach and selling several key players. As a result, their start to the campaign has been inconsistent, though far from disastrous. The Bees have picked up three wins and one draw so far. After eight rounds, they sit 13th in the table with ten points — five clear of the relegation zone — and a goal difference of 11:12. That’s quite respectable for a side that lost several core players and a manager over the summer.

Liverpool began the new season in blistering form, winning seven matches across all competitions. However, their performances have since dipped, along with their results. The Reds have lost four matches — three in the Premier League and one in the Champions League. This week, they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5–1 in Europe, but their previous league outing ended in a 1–2 home defeat to Manchester United. Jürgen Klopp’s men will now aim to halt their domestic losing streak and get back on track in the Premier League.

Probable Lineups

Brentford: Kelleher; Collins, Van den Berg, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

Prediction

Liverpool have finally returned to winning ways in Europe and will be determined to carry that momentum into the Premier League. Brentford, however, are capable of putting up a real fight on home turf, so this won’t be an easy task for the Merseysiders. My suggested bet: both teams to score.