Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match

On November 8, the 4th round match of the UEFA Champions League in Group A took place between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. The game concluded with a score of 2-1 in favor of the hosts.

Bayern Munich's legend, Thomas Müller, began the match on the substitute bench and entered the field in the 40th minute, replacing Jamal Musiala.

This victory marked Thomas Müller's 102nd in the premier European club tournament. Müller surpassed the legendary Iker Casillas (101) in terms of victories in the UEFA Champions League, claiming the second spot in this ranking.

The record-holder for the most victories in the Champions League is the renowned Cristiano Ronaldo, with an astounding 115 wins.