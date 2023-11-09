RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match

The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match

Football news Today, 01:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match

One of the leaders of Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala, was injured during the match with Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The meeting took place yesterday in Munich and ended with a difficult victory for the German team with a score of 2:1.

The Bayern midfielder needed medical attention at the end of the first half, and already 5 minutes before the break he was replaced by team veteran Thomas Muller.

After the game, Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel spoke to reporters about Musiala's injury. According to a German specialist, the young player suffered damage to the hamstring.

“At best it’s a sprain, at worst it’s a muscle tear,” Tuchel said.

Judging by the coach's words, the 20-year-old midfielder's recovery may take from 2 to 4 weeks. Thus, he still has the opportunity to return to the field before the end of the calendar year.

Note that after the victory, Bayern guaranteed itself a place in the playoffs of the Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Champions League
Popular news
Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement
Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match
"It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United
Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL
A resplendent victory for Copenhagen and Bayern Munich's advancement to the play-off stage. Group A Football news Yesterday, 17:08 A resplendent victory for Copenhagen and Bayern Munich's advancement to the play-off stage. Group A
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:01 Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:22 Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:17 Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced Football news Today, 00:14 Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Football Today West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023