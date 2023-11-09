The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match

One of the leaders of Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala, was injured during the match with Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The meeting took place yesterday in Munich and ended with a difficult victory for the German team with a score of 2:1.

The Bayern midfielder needed medical attention at the end of the first half, and already 5 minutes before the break he was replaced by team veteran Thomas Muller.

After the game, Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel spoke to reporters about Musiala's injury. According to a German specialist, the young player suffered damage to the hamstring.

“At best it’s a sprain, at worst it’s a muscle tear,” Tuchel said.

Judging by the coach's words, the 20-year-old midfielder's recovery may take from 2 to 4 weeks. Thus, he still has the opportunity to return to the field before the end of the calendar year.

Note that after the victory, Bayern guaranteed itself a place in the playoffs of the Champions League.