Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL

On November 8, the 4th matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage took place.

Real Madrid secured at least a 2nd place in Group C with a perfect record of 12 points from 4 matches. In the 4th round, Los Blancos defeated Braga 3-0.

Real Sociedad and Inter Milan also guaranteed their spots in the Round of 16. The Spanish and Italian teams share the top positions in Group D with 10 points each.

From Group A, Bayern Munich has already secured their place in the Round of 16 with a perfect 12 points from 4 matches. The Bavarians defeated Galatasaray 2-1.