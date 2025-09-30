Were the referees right? VAR overturned the penalty against Galatasaray

Correct call from the officials?

In the UEFA Champions League second-round clash, Liverpool travelled to Galatasaray, where a controversial moment arose late in the match.

Details: During a challenge for the ball, both the Galatasaray defender and a Liverpool player raised their legs high. The referee initially judged that the Turkish side’s defender had struck his opponent and awarded a penalty. However, after consulting VAR, he overturned his decision.

By the way, in this match Alisson Becker picked up an injury and was unable to continue, with Mamardashvili coming on in his place. The incident occurred early in the second half.

Later, in the 68th minute, the visitors suffered another setback — forward Hugo Ekitike was forced off due to injury, with Alexis Mac Allister replacing him.