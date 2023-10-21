"We're not wizards, but he's a different person." Pochettino spoke about Mudrik

Chelsea's head coach has expressed his opinion about the form of Mikhail Mudrik since the Argentine took over as the club's head coach.

Ukrainian Mikhail Mudrik is starting to justify the £89 million paid for him by the English club to acquire the Donetsk Shakhtar forward. Mudrik has been gaining excellent form, and Pochettino believes that a key turning point was the return of his self-confidence and further adaptation to the club.

"In three months [since Pochettino took over as head coach], he is not an entirely different player because we are not magicians, but he is a different person. We are beginning to understand how wonderful this guy is. He is so sensitive and intelligent. We understand the importance of giving self-confidence and trust to him. When people are trusted, they can be open and start showing their talent in football. Misha [Mudrik] has very good relationships with the team, the coaching staff, the medical staff, and the club. This is a significant improvement."

Mudrik undoubtedly had a tough start in London. However, thanks to Pochettino's arrival in the summer, Chelsea fans are finally beginning to see glimpses of the talent possessed by the 22-year-old forward.

Chelsea's next match is set to take place today against one of the Premier League leaders, Arsenal.